Son questions Centre's responsibility towards his father, who was abducted, whisked away to Nepal

The son of abducted Lucknow jeweller Kishorilal Soni, Vikas Soni on Saturday questioned the responsibility of the Indian government towards his father after he was taken away to Nepal.

Kishorilal, a 65-year-old jeweller, was abducted on September 28 from Lucknow while he was returning from his shop. He was taken to Nepal and is currently under police custody.

While Vikas accused the Nepal Police of abducting an innocent citizen of India and whisking him away to the country, his mother said that they didn't trust the Nepal Police.

Stating the plight of the family, Vikas said that the Uttar Pradesh Police has said that they won't be able to help the family further as the matter is currently under the Nepal police. The UP Police added that Kishorilal is being held for questioning in Nepalgunj in connection with an old theft and murder case.

He also said that the police has given them a number on which a Nepal police personnel helped him speak to his father. Vikas said that his father verified that he was abducted from near his shop but did not know his current location.

In an interview to news agency ANI, Vikas said, "Nepal Police abducts an innocent Indian citizen from Lucknow and takes him to Nepal. Does Indian government not feel responsible that one of its citizens has been taken away to another country? UP Police told us that my father is being held for questioning in Nepalgunj in connection with an old theft and murder case. They said they won't be able to help us further as the matter was now with Nepal police."

He added, "UP police gave us a number on which a Nepal police personnel made me speak to my father. My father said that he was abducted from near his shop but did not know his current location. My father's statement was verified with CCTV footage which proved he was abducted."

A teary-faced wife of Kishorilal said, "A thorough investigation should be conducted and my husband should be brought back to India respectfully. We don't trust Nepal police."

Earlier, Vikas had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj urging for an impartial probe by higher officials in the case.

After a CCTV footage of the incident, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Lucknow confirmed the news and said that a case was registered on September 28 under section 364 of IPC (Kidnapping or abducting in order to murder) in Madiyava Police Station. The victim's family received calls from Nepal stating that he was being placed under police custody.

Informing more about the case, the SSP said that in 2004, his daughter was married in Nepal and same year there was a theft reported at Nepal's Newdeep Jewellers.

The Nepal Police said that the man has been taken into custody in connection with the case. The SSP confirmed that Nepal Embassy has been contacted for the same and a detailed investigation is underway.