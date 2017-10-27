Sonia Gandhi admitted to Ganga Ram with stomach upset
Congress President Sonia Gandhi was on Friday admitted to the city`s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH) after she complained of stomach upset, hospital authorities confirmed.
| Last Updated: Oct 27, 2017, 18:54 PM IST
"Madam Gandhi was brought to the hospital today (Friday) around 5 p.m. She has been found to be suffering from upset stomach," said D.S. Rana, Chairman (Board of Management) SGRH.
According to Rana, the 71-year-old political leader is currently under observation.
Gandhi had been admitted to SGRH earlier for a shoulder injury and respiratory-related problems.