Sonia Gandhi admitted to Ganga Ram with stomach upset

New Delhi: Congress President Sonia Gandhi was on Friday admitted to the city`s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH) after she complained of stomach upset, hospital authorities confirmed.

"Madam Gandhi was brought to the hospital today (Friday) around 5 p.m. She has been found to be suffering from upset stomach," said D.S. Rana, Chairman (Board of Management) SGRH.

According to Rana, the 71-year-old political leader is currently under observation.

Gandhi had been admitted to SGRH earlier for a shoulder injury and respiratory-related problems.