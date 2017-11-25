Sonia Gandhi condemns Egypt terror attack, says terrorism calls for concerted response

New Delhi: Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Saturday strongly condemned the terror attack at a mosque in Egypt and said that the persisting menace of terrorism remains a formidable challenge that calls for concerted global response.

"The horrific attack is yet another deeply disturbing manifestation of the evil forces of terror. That the attack took place at a place of worship and claimed the lives of hundreds of innocent worshipers makes this senseless act of violence even more tragic," Gandhi said in a statement.

Terming the terror attack as an "unacceptable act" of brutal terror against innocent citizens, she said, "Terrorism is a crime against humanity for which there can never be any justification and such barbaric acts are against the tenets of every religion."

Expressing solidarity with the people of Egypt, Gandhi said, "This cowardly attack is a stark reminder that the persisting menace of terrorism remains a formidable challenge that calls for a concerted and sustained response from the global community," she said.

At least 270 people were killed and 300 others injured in a terror attack on a mosque in Egypt`s northern Sinai region on Friday making it one of the deadliest attacks on civilians in the country.