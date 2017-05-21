Sonia Gandhi launches signature campaign for 33 percent reservation for women

New Delhi: On the death anniversary of former PM Rajiv Gandhi`s death anniversary, Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Sunday launched a signature campaign for 33 percent of seats in Assembly and Parliamentary elections for women.

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi`s daughter Priyanka Gandhi and son-in-law Robert Vadra also endorsed it by signing the campaign.

With this, the Mahila Congress has launched a nationwide aggressive campaign to build pressure on the Government to get the Women Reservation Bill be tabled and Passed in Parliament.

Mahila Congress President Shobha Oza told ANI, "We want Rajiv ji`s dream of women empowerment be fulfilled in coming Monsoon Session of Parliament. We will do door-to-door campaign, signatures would be taken and then memorandum will be submitted to President of India on August 20."

Paying tribute to the great icon Rajiv Gandhi, Oza further informed that they have organised blood donation camps across the state in which most of the women are donating blood to save the life of an individual.

This campaign will last till August 20, late Rajiv Gandhi`s birth anniversary.It was during former Prime Minister Deve Gowda`s tenure that Women`s Reservation Bill was introduced in 1996.

While the bill was passed by the Rajya Sabha in 2010, is still has a `pending` status in the Lok Sabha.