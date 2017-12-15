Sonia Gandhi says 'will retire', Congress says 'just as party chief, not from politics'

NEW DELHI: A day before Rahul Gandhi takes over as Congress President, veteran party leader Sonia Gandhi asserted that her "job is to retire". However, Congress clarified that she is only retiring from her position as the party president and not from politics.

"Smt. Sonia Gandhi has retired as President of Indian National Congress and not from politics. Her blessings, wisdom and innate commitment to Congress ideology shall always be our guiding light," Congress spokesperson Randeep S Surjewala‏ tweeted.

Would sincerely request friends in the media to not rely upon innuendos. Smt. Sonia Gandhi has retired as President of Indian National Congress and not from politics. Her blessings, wisdom and innate commitment to Congress ideology shall always be our guiding light. — Randeep S Surjewala (@rssurjewala) December 15, 2017

Sonia had made the remark hinting at her retirement on Friday ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament. She even added that her son Rahul has been playing an active role in the last three years.

The 71-year-old leader has been the Congress president for the past 19 years. She was even termed as the “super prime minister” by opposition owing to her influence on the previous UPA government led by former prime minister Manmohan Singh.

Giving up her position as the chief, Sonia will hand over the reigns of the party to Rahul on Saturday. Rahul was elected as Congress President unopposed on Monday.