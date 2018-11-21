हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sonia Gandhi should face lie detector test in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case: Sukhbir Badal

NEW DELHI: Former Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday said that UPA chief Sonia Gandhi should be questioned in connection with the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case. He demanded that the special investigation team summon Sonia for a probe. 

"SIT should summon Sonia Gandhi as the conspiracy (1984 anti-Sikh riots) was hatched at her residence and her husband was in power. Captain Amarinder Singh should also tell her (Sonia) to go for a lie detector test," Badal said as quoted by news agency ANI.

The statement comes a day after a Delhi court awarded Yashpal Singh death sentence and life term to Naresh Sehrawat for the killing of two Sikh men in Mahipal village in South Delhi in 1984.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Badal had also expressed satisfaction at the verdict while hitting out at Congress. "Justice has been served, even after 34 years. Cong's attempts to shelter #1984SikhGenocide perpetrators have been defeated due to the SIT by Modi govt which reopened the cases in 2015. I join the Sikh community in expressing satisfaction at just punishment to the two convicts. Now it is the turn of the two big butchers of Delhi - Tytler & Sajjan to face the hangman’s noose. Sikh community also awaits unmasking of role of Gandhi family and other Congress leaders in the execution of the genocide and hopes they also will be proceeded against as per the law," Badal tweeted.

He hailed the Narendra Modi government for reopening the cases. "All this has been possible due to affirmative and decisive action taken by the NDA government which formed a SIT in 2015 to take massacre cases to their logical conclusion," Badal said, adding that these cases had been closed by the Congress government.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had also welcomed the first death conviction in the 1984 riots case and termed it as "long overdue".

"Justice has finally been meted out to the perpetrators of the heinous crimes. It has taken more than 30 years for the court to deliver justice in this case. I hope that the other cases would also soon be settled by the judiciary," Amarinder said.

Sonia Gandhi, lie detector test, 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, Sukhbir Badal, SAD, Congress

