Sonia Gandhi urges people to unite under Rahul's leadership to defeat Modi government

New Delhi: Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Modi government and accused it of "betraying" the people by not keeping its promises". She also alleged that corruption had taken "deeper roots" since it came to power.

In her address to the 'jan akrosh rally' at Ramlila Maidan, the UPA chairperson alleged that the government has left no stone unturned in undermining institutions and targeting political rivals by misusing central agencies. She also made a reference to the "serious crisis" that had gripped the top judiciary, saying it had never happened before.

At the same time, Sonia claimed all sections of the society were unhappy and angry with the government as none of the promises made to them was fulfilled.

In her 10-minute address, she said unlike truth prevailing in the past, today falsehood, hatred and violence were ruling the roost. "What happened to Modi ji's slogan 'na khaunga, na khane dunga' as the roots of corruption have become deeper under his watch," Sonia said.

"We will fight unitedly the directionless, anti-people Modi government, which has made false promises and betrayed the people. I am confident that the voice raised at the rally at the historic Ramlila Maidan will resonate across every household and our fight will be successful in the days to come. This government has not left any stone unturned in undermining constitutional institutions. Political rivals are being targeted through government agencies," she added, as per PTI.

Urging people to unite under Rahul Gandhi's leadership, Sonia said, "We will fight Modi ji and his colleagues who are weakening the foundations of the Constitution for their personal interests. We will fight those who are imposing their will and not the law of the land. We will fight those who want to annihilate our Ganga-Jamuni culture."

On his part, Congress president launched a fusillade on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government, questioning why the country's 'chowkidar' was silent on issues of graft and weakening of institutions.

Addressing the rally, Rahul sought to compare the performance of the governments led by his party with that of the Modi dispensation at the Centre.

He claimed the Congress united all sections of society and spread love in 70 years unlike the BJP, which allegedly attacked Dalits and minorities. Rahul charged that farmers were under stress, but their loans were not written off by the government, which, he added, waived of debts of corporate houses.

(With PTI inputs)