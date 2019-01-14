SP-BSP alliance will win all seats in UP: Tejashwi Yadav after meeting Mayawati

A day after Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) formed an alliance in Uttar Pradesh, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav met BSP chief Mayawati on Sunday.

The former Bihar deputy chief minister met Mayawati at her residence in Lucknow and later asserted that the SP-BSP alliance will win all the seats in the state.

"There is an atmosphere today where they want to scrap Baba Saheb's constitution and implement 'Nagpur laws'. People welcome the step taken by Mayawati ji and Akhilesh ji. BJP will be whitewashed in UP and Bihar. They won't win even 1 seat in UP, SP-BSP alliance will win all seats," said Tejashwi.

Son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tejashwi, is on a two-day visit to Lucknow.

Reacting to the alliance, Tejashwi had said: "the defeat of the BJP in the coming Lok Sabha election has commenced from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh." The RJD heads 'Mahagathbandhan' against the BJP in Bihar.

SP and BSP had on Saturday announced their tie-up in Uttar Pradesh for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, sharing 38 seats each and keeping the Congress out of the alliance.