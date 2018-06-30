हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Vijay Mallya

Special court summons Vijay Mallya on August 27

A special court has summoned liquor baron Vijay Mallya on August 27, citing the fugitive offenders ordinance. This comes hours after Mallya rubbished allegations of trying of attempting a plea bargain with the Enforcement Directorate.

Special court summons Vijay Mallya on August 27

A special court has summoned liquor baron Vijay Mallya on August 27, citing the fugitive offenders ordinance. This comes hours after Mallya rubbished allegations of trying of attempting a plea bargain with the Enforcement Directorate.

He clarified the same while responding to reports which quoted an ED official saying that Mallya was attempting a plea bargain. Taking to microblogging site Twitter, the liquor baron said, "Media reports quote an ED official stating that I am attempting a plea bargain. Would respectfully suggest that the official read the ED charge sheet first. I would invite the ED to advance the same plea bargain theory in Court in front of whom I have placed my assets."

As per a media report, an ED official had dismissed the former's offer to settle all dues if his seized assets were freed up as "an attempt at plea bargaining and a bid to bolster his case against extradition to India from Britain."

The official had also reportedly claimed that the ED had not received any copy of the affidavit filed by Mallya and United Breweries Holdings before the Karnataka High Court last week, contrary to the businessman's claims.

The 62-year-old is facing a trial in a UK Court to rule if he can be extradited to India to face charges for financial irregularities involving a total amount of Rs 9,000 crore, as well as money laundering cases.

Tags:
Vijay MallyaVijay Mallya summonEnforcement Directorate

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close