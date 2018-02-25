Sridevi's last rites on Monday - Here's the tentative schedule

MUMBAI: Legendary Bollywood diva Sridevi breathed her on Saturday night following a massive cardiac arrest in Dubai. She was 54. The veteran actor had flown to celebrate the wedding of Mohit Marwah three days back.

Sridevi was staying in Jumeirah Emirates Tower hotel. Around midnight she suffered a cardiac arrest following which she fell unconscious inside the hotel bathroom. Reports suggest, soon after that she was rushed to Rashid Hospital where she was declared dead.

The mortal remains of the actor will reportedly be departed from Dubai at around 9.30 PM on Sunday. According to a family member, they are expected to reach Mumbai between 2 AM to 3 AM in the midnight.

Reports suggest that Sridevi will be brought to Bhagya Bungalow in Andheri (West) between 7 AM to 10 AM for the last respect. The cremation will reportedly be held at Pawas Hans at 1 PM on Monday.

Here's the tentative schedule:

- The approximate departure time from Dubai is 9:30 PM (Monday)

- Arrival in Mumbai by 2 AM to 3 AM approximately (Monday)

- Last respect from 7 AM to 10 AM (Monday) at Bhagya Bungalow, off J. P Road, next to Puspanjalli Society, near Seven Bungalow Bus depot, Versova, Andheri (west), Mumbai 400053

- Cremation at Pawan Hans Vile Parle at 1 PM (Monday) approximately

- Chautha on Tuesday (February 27) at TBC