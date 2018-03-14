SSC exam paper leak: CBI registers preliminary enquiry

NEW DELHI: In the wake of massive protests against the alleged leak of Staff Selection Commission (SSC) examination paper, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday registered a preliminary enquiry into the matter. The protests that started off in the national capital, gained momentum with the aspirants agitating in other parts of the country including Bihar, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

They said the agency had examined the reference received from the Centre for a CBI enquiry into the matter. After examining the allegations, a decision was taken to initiate a preliminary enquiry into the matter, the officials said.

A preliminary enquiry is the first step of a probe by the CBI where the agency assesses whether the allegations have enough prima facie material for registering an FIR.

On March 4, SSC which conducts examination for subordinate services, decided to recommend a CBI inquiry into the alleged paper leaks in one of its tests held on February 21.

The protestors had earlier pressed for a CBI enquiry into the allegations of leaking of the SSC question papers of the Combined Graduate Level (Tier-II) Examination 2017.

Aspirants are suspecting a scam in the examination, stemming from the leak of the question paper that had surfaced on February 21. Following this, the SSC, on its website, cancelled the February 21 examination, rescheduling it to March 9.

Giving in to their demands, the government on March 5 had ordered an investigation by the CBI into the alleged question paper leak case.

The students have been protesting outside the SSC office at Delhi's CGO complex since February 27, seeking a CBI probe into the alleged paper leak in the Combined Graduate-Level (CGL) exam.

The SSC conducts examinations to recruit non-gazetted staff for central ministries and other institutions.

(With PTI inputs)