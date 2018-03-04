SSC exam paper leak: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium metro station remains shut as aspirants continue protest

NEW DELHI: In the wake of a protest by SSC aspirants against the alleged leak of examination paper for the combined graduate level exam - SSC CGL tier 2 - the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium station of the Delhi Metro remained shut for the second day on Sunday.

The station falls on the Delhi Metro network's busy Violet Line that connects Kashmere Gate to Escorts Mujesar. On Saturday, it was closed down around 9 am on the advice of Delhi Police.

"As advised by police, the JLN Stadium station will remain closed today also for public till further directions," a senior Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) official said.

According to police, the station was closed for the public to prevent any disturbance after hundreds of students gathered near the station building.

Earlier in the day, anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare met the protestors at around 8 o' clock in the morning.

The students have been protesting outside the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) office at CGO complex in Lodhi Road since February 27, 2018, seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation into the alleged paper leak in the examination held from February 17 to 21, 2018.

The SSC had cancelled the exam that was slated to be held on February 21, 2018. The commission later said that this exam will be re-conducted on March 9, 2018.

Screenshots of the question paper of the exam along with answers were found circulating on social media.

Taking note of it, the SSC had issued a statement saying, "The commission has received a few screenshots in the afternoon of 23.2.2018 of quantitative ability (paper-1) apparently taken on 21.2.2018 at around 12.30 pm belonging to a candidate namely Sachin Chouhan (roll number 2201281955). These snapshots are being circulated after about 48 hours of completion of the CGLE (Tier-II) Examination, 2017 and appear to be manipulated and would have no significance on the sanctity of the examination. Earlier also, at around 10.15 am on 21.2.2018, the commission received an information that some of the answer keys of paper I, to be held at 10.30 am on that day of the examination, were being circulated on the social media/e-mails. The commission investigated into the matter and found that the claims were absolutely bogus and baseless."

Exams for recruitment of non-gazetted staff for various central ministries and subordinate departments is conducted by the SSC. Lakhs of aspirants take various examination held by the commission.

SSC chairman Ashim Khurana, in an official statement, later said, "In continuation with the earlier discussions held with the protesting candidates of CGLE 2017, a delegation of the candidates met with the Minister of State, Ministry of Personnel, Pension and Public Grievances... After hearing the delegation, it was directed by the Hon’ble minister that though the paper 1 of 21.2.2018 was cancelled by the SSC on account of technical issues, to inquire into the allegation of leakage of this cancelled paper, the evidence being provided by the candidates be taken on record and if found substantiated, the matter will be referred to CBI for further enquiry."

The statement further said, "Else, the crime branch of Delhi Police which is already seized of the matter upon a referral by the commission, shall complete its inquiry in a time-bound manner and submit its report for further necessary action."

(With PTI inputs)