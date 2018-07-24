हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Staff Selection Commission

SSC GD Constable recruitment 2018: Applications invited for 54,593 posts; visit ssc.nic.in for details

The SSC is inviting online application form for recruitment to 54,593 vacant posts of Constable (General Duty) from today, July 24, 2018.

SSC GD Constable recruitment 2018: Applications invited for 54,593 posts; visit ssc.nic.in for details
Representational image

NEW DELHI: The Staff Selection Commission, which earlier issued a notification for recruitment to 54,593 vacancies for Constable (GD) in BSF, CISF, ITBP, CRPF etc, is inviting applications from the eligible candidates from Tuesday, July 24, 2018.

The process for submitting the online application form for recruitment to 54,593 vacant posts of Constable (General Duty) has begun from today, said reports.

The SSC had postponed the process for submission of the online application for the year 2018, which was scheduled to begin from July 21, due to some technical problem. 

SSC has recently shifted to a new website and a there is a facility given on the new website for one-time registration and submission of online application.
Interested candidates are required to register afresh for the same. 

Payment through Challan of SBI can be made at the designated branches of SBI within the banking hours up to August 28, provided the challan has been generated before the closing date and time for receipt of applications, i.e. August 24 (5 pm).

Here's how to apply for the SSC GD Constable recruitment 22018:
 
-Visit the official website of SSC: ssc.nic.in.

-Click on the ‘Apply’ button visible on the screen.

-Click on the ‘GD-Constable’ tab flashing on the screen.

-Fill the application form available at the website by giving details like name, address, e-mail, mobile number, category and educational qualification.

-After filling the application form, a candidate needs to pay the fees to confirm their registration.

Download the hard copy of the registration form for the future purpose.

Eligibility:

Candidates applying for SSC GD Constable 2018 must be at least class 10 passed.
Minimum age must be 19 and the candidate should not be above 23-years-old.

Tags:
Staff Selection CommissionSSC GD Constable recruitment 2018SSC SSC GD Constable online recruitmentSSCnic.in

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close