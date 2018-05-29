Stalin, other DMK MLAs wear black clothes to Tamil Nadu Assembly over Tuticorin killing

Members of the DMK, including party’s working president MK Stalin, came to the Tamil Nadu wearing black clothes on Tuesday as mark of protest against the death of at least 13 people in police firing in Tuticorin.

Chennai: MK Stalin & other DMK MLAs arrive in #TamilNadu assembly wearing black clothes as a mark of protest against police firing on anti-Sterlite protestors in #Thoothukudi. 13 people had lost their lives in the incident. pic.twitter.com/gVEWbbmPGs — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2018

Meanwhile, State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT) land allotted by the Tamil Nadu government to Vedanta Sterlite, for phase 2, has been cancelled.

The police had allegedly opened fire on those protesting against Vedanta Group’s Sterlite Copper plant in Tamil Nadu’s Tuticorin on May 22.

The mark of protest by DMK lawmakers in Tamil Nadu Assembly comes a day after the state government on Monday ordered the state Pollution Control Board to seal and 'permanently' close the Vedanta group's copper plant.

Chief Minister EK Palaniswami told reporters in Chennai on Monday that the "plant has been permanently closed". Asked what he had to say to the people of Tuticorin, he said, "Peace has returned to the town and it must continue, and people should cooperate with the government. Their demand has been fulfilled by Amma's government."

Reacting to the closure, Vedanta Ltd termed it "unfortunate" and said it would decide the future course of action after studying the development. "Closure of Sterlite Copper plant is an unfortunate development, especially since, we have operated the plant for over 22 years in most transparent and sustainable way, contributing to the Tuticorin and state's socio-economic development. We will study the development and decide on the future course of action," Vedanta Ltd said in a statement, as per PTI.

Earlier on Monday, Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam had asserted that the government would take resolute steps for the permanent closure of Vedanta group's copper plant. "Today, the main demand of the people is that the copper plant should be permanently closed. In keeping with their demand, it is shut now. I would like to make it clear that Sterlite plant will be permanently shut," he had said.

Describing the deaths of 13 people in the police firing as an "incident of grief which melted the hearts of everyone," Panneerselvam had expressed his condolences to the kin of the dead and had wished the injured a speedy recovery.

(With agency inputs)