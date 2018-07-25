हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mandawali

Starved for 8 days, 3 girl children die in Delhi

Delhi government has, meanwhile, ordered a magisterial inquiry into the deaths of the three girls.

Representational image

New Delhi: Three minor girls of a family in Delhi's Mandawali died after starving for eight days. The postmortem report of these girls confirmed that they died due to malnutrition.

The girls, who were sisters, died on Monday. They were taken to the hospital by neighbours.

On reaching the hospital, they were declared brought dead. Their bodies have been handed over to their family.

The father of the girls, who is said to be a labourer, has not returned home since Tuesday. The mother of the deceased is mentally unstable.

Delhi government has, meanwhile, ordered a magisterial inquiry into the deaths of the three girls.

According to neighbours, the family had recently moved into this new place and are staying on rent. Mandawali is the constituency of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

"They were declared dead on arrival at the hospital. Their father is missing. Bodies are under examination, we can confirm the cause of death once the reports come, it's premature to say they died of hunger: Police

