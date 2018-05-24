Strong law needed on population control, otherwise India will suffer: Giriraj Singh

New Delhi: Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Giriraj Singh said on Thursday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had initiated a new culture of governance and politics in India. He also exuded confidence that the BJP-led NDA government would come back to power in 2019.

In an exclusive interview to Zee Hindustan, he said while answering a question on the talks of Opposition unity, "People's faith in PM Modi is intact till now... its upto the people as to who they want to vote for... parties may come together, but PM Modi is taking huge steps for clean governance... steps like Start-up India and Mudra Yojna have empowered the poor... we believe in Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas... PM Modi has brought a new culture in India and he will be voted back in the next General Elections."

Slamming Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his 'temple run', Singh accused the grand old party of doing 'caste-politics' and 'dividing the nation'.

Talking about jobs, India's demography and the 'threat to the country' due to burgeoning population, he said, "Increasing population is a big issue in India. There should be a debate from sadak (road) to sansad (Parliament) on population control in the country. There should also be a debate on the definition of minorities. If a strong law is not made on population control then the country will suffer. We need to raise our voice..."

The Modi government will be completing four years in power at the Centre on May 26. Modi had steered BJP-led NDA to a historic victory in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections and had taken oath as the 15th Prime Minister of India on May 26. The then president Pranab Mukherjee had administered the oath of office and secrecy in Hindi to him in the courtyard of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Outgoing PM Manmohan Singh, who was at the helm of affairs of the Congress-led UPA government for ten years, was present on the occasion of the change of guard. The Congress was reduced to its lowest tally of 44 seats in the Lok Sabha in 2014.