Indore

Student arrested for sexually harassing Nigerian woman

The accused is a student of a postgraduate course in the Physical Education department of Devi Ahilya University.

Representational Image

INDORE: Police on Saturday arrested a student of Devi Ahilya University for allegedly sexually harassing a 35-year old Biotechnology researcher from Nigeria.

Bhawarkuan Police Station in charge Sanjay Shukla told PTI that the accused, identified as Udham Singh Dohre (22), was arrested following a probe into the victim's comment.

The accused is a student of a postgraduate course in the Physical Education department of Devi Ahilya University, he added.

Shukla said that Dohre offered tea to the Nigerian researcher at Takshashila campus located at Khandwa Road late Thursday evening.

During the meeting, the accused also gave his mobile number to the woman, the official said.

"The accused allegedly followed her after she had her tea. After some time, he inappropriately touched the victim who managed to run away and take refuge in a professor's house nearby. The accused fled the spot," Shukla said.

A case had been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the IPC for sexual harassment and stalking, an official said.

Narendra Dhakad, Vice Chancellor of Devi Ahilya University, said Saturday that a committee was being formed to investigate the matter.

"On the basis of the committee's report, appropriate action will be taken against the accused student," he said.

Anil Kumar, head the varsity's School of Biotechnology said the victim is a post-doctoral researcher on an international fellowship in the department.

Kumar said that the she is posted in a national institute run by the Nigerian government.

