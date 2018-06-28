हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
SACH Impact Incubator

The Subhash Chandra Foundation has invited entries from entrepreneurs, who wish to work for the betterment of the society, as part of SACH Impact Incubator initiative. Under the programme, 8-10 such entrepreneurs will be selected every 6 months and would be provided guidance on how to work for the welfare of the society.

Subhash Chandra Foundation invites entrepreneurs for SACH Impact Incubator initiative

Subhash Chandra Foundation, the philanthropic initiative of Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Chandra, has launched ‘SACH Impact’ Incubator – a programme to support early-stage social ventures aspiring to solve the problems of millions of Indians.

SACH Impact, a first-of-its kind initiative to identify and mentor fledgling social entrepreneurs from various parts of India, has been created, launched and will be run in partnership with LetsEndorse, a collaborative ecosystem of social change-makers and enablers.

The incubation programme embodies the philosophy of innovating to resolve the modern-day challenges facing the nation. Two annual cohorts of resolute social entrepreneurs shall be constituted every year, with each one working on one of the 8 focal areas (Education, Healthcare, Clean Energy, Agriculture, Inclusion, Waste Management, Livelihood, WASH), aligning with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. The programme aims to equip them with market access for pilots, financial support to do so, necessary mentorship, knowledge networks and more, to take their solutions to the next level and prepare them to scale and serve the large Indian population.

Commenting on the launch, Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Chandra said, “Most entrepreneurs work to earn big but few ideate for the betterment of society. Subhash Chandra Foundation is inviting social entrepreneurs, the change-makers, for SACH Impact Incubator, who want to impact the lives of people to make world a better place.”

Monika Shukla, Co-Founder & CEO of LetsEndorse said, “There is minimal emphasis given to pilot testing social innovations and following an agile method to solution-demography fit (like problem-solution fit or product-market fit). The incubator is a great opportunity for social entrepreneurs to test their ideas in real setting across multiple geographies by leveraging the wide outreach network that LetsEndorse has to offer. The much needed seed grant shall facilitate social entrepreneurs’ efforts to test the solutions, get necessary feedback and refine their offering.”

The selected teams will be mentored by the eminent leadership of Essel Group including Shri Subhash Chandra, the Chief Mentor, Punit Goenka, MD & CEO, ZEEL and Amit Goenka, CEO – International Broadcast Business, ZEEL, and senior management of Essel Group.

The programme will allow early-stage product, technology or process-based solutions which have the potential to solve problems at a large scale, registered as either for-profit or not-for-profit not before 1st April, 2016, to apply for the programme and undergo a selection process through a panel of experts. Ventures with already developed testable versions of their innovative product/technology/software, or those which have just begun conducting pilot tests on-the-ground and have the potential to make transformational impact on the society can apply online through this link: http://bit.ly/SACHImpact.

