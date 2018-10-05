हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Suhaib Ilyasi

TV anchor Suhaib Ilyasi, jailed in wife's murder case, acquitted by Delhi HC

The trial court had earlier sentenced him to life term for the murder.

TV anchor Suhaib Ilyasi, jailed in wife&#039;s murder case, acquitted by Delhi HC

Former TV anchor and producer Suhaib Ilyasi who is jailed in connection with the murder of his wife was on Friday acquitted by the Delhi High Court. A bench of Justices S Muralidhar and Vinod Goel allowed the appeal of Ilyasi challenging his conviction and life imprisonment for killing his wife.

The trial court had on December 20 last year sentenced him to life for his wife, Anju Ilyasi's, murder. Challenging the verdict, he had approached the Delhi HC in March 2018.

Ilyasi, the former television presenter who had shot into limelight with his extremely popular criminal hunt show 'India's Most Wanted', was convicted by the Karkardooma court in connection with the death of his wife in 2000.

He had been charged with the murder of his wife by stabbing her to death, with the trial court stating that he "committed the murder and gave it a colour of suicide". 

On January 11, 2000, Anju was rushed from Suhaib's east Delhi house to a hospital with fatal stab wounds. Ilyasi was arrested on March 28, 2000. Later, charges were framed against him in the case after his sister-in-law and mother-in-law alleged that he used to torture Anju for dowry.

Suhaib IlyasiSuhaib Ilyasi wife murder

