Pro Sport Development receives IOC award for outstanding work in Sports

The International Olympic Committee's (IOC) Sport and Active Society presented an award to Pro Sport Development (PSD) for their outstanding work in the area of sports for all.





The award was received by the Founder-Director of PSD Suheil Farell Tandon in Buenos Aires at a ceremony held during the Olympism in Action forum. 

The ceremony took place on October 5 in the lead up to the Youth Olympic Games. 

The award also included a grant of USD 25,000 provided to grassroots organisations running effective sport for all programs in different regions across the world.

Suheil said he was honoured to receive the award and emphasised on the importance of sports.

In a statement released by PSD, Suheil, who has a decade worth of experience in the sports development field, said, "“I am honoured and humbled to receive this recognition. Playing sports is an excellent way to teach the values of sport. Participants learn about fairplay, about respecting others and develop a sense of responsibility and discipline. Adolescent boys and girls who are exposed to active sports turn out to be better citizens and our endeavour is just that.”

“The development grant will help PSD expand its Community Sports Program in Bhubaneswar, Odisha to benefit more young people living in slum settlements through the provision of sports equipment, upgrading sports infrastructure and training coaches,” the statement added. 

PSD has been working across 12 states in India, and has implemented programs directly to 6,950 children and youth. It is a social enterprise which was set up in 2013 by Suheil to work towards developing sports on the grassroots in India.

