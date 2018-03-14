Sukma attack: CRPF braveheart who cheated death laments shoddy equipment, vows to take revenge

New Delhi: In what was yet another brazen attack by Maoists in Chattisgarh's Sukma district, nine CRPF personnel were martyred on Tuesday while two others had an escape which can be deemed as nothing short of a miracle. Madan and Rajesh, who were also in the mine-protected vehicle (MPV) that was targeted by the Maoists, are out of danger and are recovering in a Raipur hospital.

Speaking to Zee News a day later, Madan revealed that there were 11 CRPF personnel inside the MPV which was meant to protect them against IED blasts. Instead, the vehicle proved to be horribly inadequate. "What is happening in Sukma should not happen. The situation needs to improve. Anti-landmine vehicles are of no use and are inevitably blown up by Maosists," he said. Having returned from his home in Bihar's Supaul just a day earlier, Madan said he and fellow CRPF personnel were returning to base camp when the incident took place. "We could not see the Maoists but in that area, death looms everywhere. The convoy of MPVs had about 60 personnel in all. The moment our MPV exploded, Maoists moved in for the attack resulting in firing from both sides," said Madan.

The braveheart, although in pain, also vowed to avenge the tragic death of his fellow CRPF colleagues and said he is praying to make a recovery so that he can go back into the danger zone.

The blast took place a team of CRPF's 212th battalion was patrolling in a forest in Kistaram area of Sukma, located around 500 kms from Raipur city, informed a paramilitary official. The security men were conducting an area-domination operation in the forest of Kistaram when the Maoists blew up the CRPF's mine-protected vehicle. Soon after the incident, reinforcement was rushed to the spot.