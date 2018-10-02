Sun's rays will replace oil wells in the future: PM Modi outlines vision for solar energy

New Delhi: Stressing that India would generate 40 per cent of power from non-fossil fuels by 2030, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called for connecting solar energy supply across borders giving the mantra of 'One World One Sun One Grid'.

"We have a dream One World, One Sun One Grid. We generate round the clock electricity from Sun as it sets in one part of the world but rises in another part. Sun never sets for entire earth," PM Modi said addressing inaugural function of 2nd Global RE-Invest meeting of Indian Ocean Rim Association and the first assembly of International Solar Alliance here in the capital.

India is proud to host the first Assembly of the International Solar Alliance, the second IORA Renewable Energy Ministerial Meeting and the 2nd Global RE-Invest (Renewable Energy Investors’ Meet and Expo). pic.twitter.com/SBb6xwJ9fI — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 2, 2018

The same event also marked the inauguration of the second IORA Renewable Energy Ministerial Meeting, and the 2nd Global RE-Invest (Renewable Energy Investors' Meet and Expo). United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was also present on the occasion.

Modi said he saw the 121-country International Solar Alliance as the future OPEC for meeting energy needs of the world.

Oil cartel OPEC led by Saudi Arabia currently meets close to half of the world's oil needs.

He said solar power will play the same role that oil wells have played over the past few decades in meeting global energy needs.

Humans have in the last 150-200 years relied on resources trapped below the earth's surface for meeting energy needs. But for a secure future, resources available above the ground like solar and wind energy need to be harnessed, he said.

Talking about India's plans for the renewable energy he said that India would add as much as 50 GW of non-hydro renewable energy to existing 72 GW and is successfully marching on the way to achieve the target of having 175 GW of clean energy by 2022.

The prime minister was of the view that this was the right time to invest in renewable energy because there is a possibility of USD 70-80 billion business in the next four years in India.

PM Modi said in the last four years USD 42 billion has been invested in clean energy in India. He also said that India's solar energy increased by nine times in the last four years after his government took over in May 2014.

Elaborating about India's plans in renewables, he said that in the next four years as many as 28 lakh solar pumps would be installed which would help avoid 10 GW generation capacity.

He also told that under UJALA scheme, 31 crore LED bulbs were distributed which save 40000 Million Units per year and have saved Rs 16,000 crore besides reducing CO2 emissions.

He also informed that India has decided 40 per cent of electricity capacity would be non-fossil fuel based by 2030. He said, "Today ISA has become big hope for people. In three years, it has become an inter-governmental organisation. 125 crore Indians feel pride that ISA is headquartered in India.

"I think whenever people would discuss a big organisation for human development then ISA would to on the top of the list. Whatever role OPEC is playing today to meet the energy requirement of the world, that would be played by ISA in coming days. Whatever role is played by oil wells today, would be played by sunlight."

He also said, "We need to expand the scope of ISA beyond 125 tropical countries which fall between tropic of cancer and Capricorn. India in the first assembly of ISA will propose to send all United National member nations the proposal to become a member of the body."

On this occasion, UN Secretary-General Ant?nio Guterres said, "It is India where we are going to see global renewable energy revolution. Solar energy is at the centre of this revolution."

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a person who has single-handedly put India in the renewable map of the world. The ISA is an action-oriented organisation."