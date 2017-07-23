close
PTI| Last Updated: Sunday, July 23, 2017 - 18:11
Sunanda Pushkar case: More anxious than anyone else to know truth, says Shashi Tharoor

Bengaluru: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Sunday said he was more anxious than anyone else to know the truth behind his wife Sunanda Pushkar's death.

He also said he would cooperate only with the probe agencies in investigation of the case and not with publicity seekers.

"No one in this country can be more anxious than me to know the truth and to see a constructive and clear conclusion to this prolonged investigation," Tharoor told reporters here.

"My responsibility is to cooperate with the authorities and not with obstreperous, self-interested, publicity-seeking people... I'm not going to cooperate with such people," the former Union minister said.

Tharoor was speaking on the sidelines of a three-day international conference on Dr BR Ambedkar here.

Tharoor's stepson Shiv Menon had yesterday moved the Delhi High Court opposing BJP leader Subramanian Swamy's plea for a court-monitored CBI-led SIT probe into the death of Sunanda.

The counsel for Menon, late Pushkar's son from her earlier marriage, has filed an application on his behalf in a pending plea filed by Swamy seeking probe in the death of Sunanda, on the ground that the BJP leader has no locus standi in the issue.

Swamy, in his plea file through advocate Ishkaran Singh Bhandari, has alleged "inordinate delay" in the investigation, claiming that many of the evidence in the case have been destroyed, and accused Tharoor was influencing investigation in the matter.

Sunanda was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a suite of a five-star hotel in south Delhi on the night of January 17, 2014.

