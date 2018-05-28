Sunanda Pushkar death case: Special court to take up chargesheet against Shashi Tharoor

A special court in New Delhi will on Monday consider a chargesheet by Delhi Police, naming Congress MP Shashi Tharoor in Sunanda Pushkar death case. According to the chargesheet by the Delhi Police, there is enough evidence against Tharoor and he should be summoned as an accused.

Earlier in May, Tharoor was charged with abetment to suicide in connection with the mysterious death of his wife Sunanda Pushkar. The police had filed a 3000-page chargesheet before Metropolitan Magistrate Dharmender Singh under sections 498 A (husband or his relative subjecting a woman to cruelty) and 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code.

Following the development, Tharoor called the chargesheet 'preposterous' and said that he 'intend to contest it vigorously'.

"I have taken note of the filing of this preposterous charge sheet and intend to contest it vigorously. No one who knew Sunanda believes she would ever have committed suicide, let alone abetment on my part. If this is conclusion arrived at after 4+ years of investigation it does not speak well of the methods or motivations of the Delhi Police. The Congress leader said questioned the methods or motivations of the Delhi Police pointed out the delay of the chargesheet filing which took place more than four years after the death was reported," he had tweeted.

In March 2018, a confidential report claimed that Pushkar was indeed murdered. The report, exclusively accessed by DNA, stated that investigators knew the answer as to who killed Sunanda Pushkar from the beginning yet her death was kept a mystery.

According to the first report prepared in the case by the then Deputy Commissioner of Police BS Jaiswal, it clearly stated that the Sub Divisional Magistrate at Vasant Vihar Alok Sharma, who inspected the place of crime at Leela Hotel and conducted the inquest proceeding, was of the view that it was not a suicide.

On January 17, 2014, at about 9 pm police came to know that Sunanda Pushkar had died in room number 345, which is a suite, at Hotel Leela Palace. Preliminary enquiries stated that she had checked in to the hotel on January 15, 2014, at 5:46 pm. She was initially allotted room number 307, and later moved to room number 345 in the afternoon on January 16, 1 2014.