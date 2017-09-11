close
Superintendent booked for sexually harassing medical officer

Police have booked a Medical Superintendent of Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital for allegedly sexually harassing a woman Chief Medical Officer (CMO) here on Sunday.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Monday, September 11, 2017 - 11:59

New Delhi: Police have booked a Medical Superintendent of Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital for allegedly sexually harassing a woman Chief Medical Officer (CMO) here on Sunday.

Medical Superintendent Surinder Pal was booked on the charges of assault or criminal force to woman with intent to courage her modesty, sexual harassment and criminal intimidation, a police officer said.

Police said the incident came to light late on Friday when the woman approached the police with a complaint against Pal.

"The woman in her complaint said that Pal used to call her inside his room and indulge in perverse conversations. He also tried to touch her inappropriately," the officer said. 

"He called her pretending as for official work. When she entered in her room, he forced her to go for long ride and for dining out with him. This time, the woman videographed Pal's acts and perverse conversations, and on Friday gave to the police as evidence against him," the officer added.

The police have made four teams to nab the accused.

