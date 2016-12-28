Support PM Narendra Modi's demonetisation drive, won't comment before 50-day deadline is over: JD (U)

Patna: Hailing the Centre's demonetisation move, the Janata Dal (United) on Wednesday said the party fully supports Prime Minister Narendra Modi`s decision and would not comment on the issue before the completion of 50 days.

"JD (U) has supported demonetisation drive in national interest. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked for 50 days and we cannot come to the conclusion before the completion of 50 days," JD (U) leader Sunil Kumar was quoted as saying by ANI.

Kumar`s statement comes in the wake of an anti-demonetisation meeting on Tuesday which was attended by all the opposition parties except the Left, Janata Dal (United) and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi had earlier on Tuesday demanded for Prime Minister`s resignation while stating that the goal of latter`s ambitious demonetisation drive has completely failed as people are continuing to suffer.

Meanwhile in the meeting, Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also went all guns blazing at the Prime Minister over his decision to scrap Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000 currency notes, saying demonetisation is the biggest scam that has taken place post independence.

JD (U) chief and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had earlier supported the Prime Minister`s move to scrap the high-value currency of Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 500 currency notes and said that the initiative would bring some difficulties in the initial days, but people will get benefited from it later.

With ANI inputs