Supreme Court dismisses petition against release of Padmavati

NEW DELHI: In a huge relief for director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a petition filed against the release of his movie Padmavati. The petition was filed by a group of persons seeking a stay on the release of the movie which they claim is hurting sentiments of the Rajput community.

The plea had alleged that the movie wrongly depicted Rani Padmavati in the movie and distorted and twisted historical facts. While dismissing the petition, the apex court said that the Censor Board has not yet issued certificate to Padmavati. "It is an independent body and therefore SC should not intervene in their jurisdiction," it said.

There has been a widespread uproar against the movie which is scheduled for release on December 1. Several groups have been protesting against its screening.

BJP member Arjun Gupta on Friday wrote to Home Minister Rajnath Singh urging that Sanjay Leela Bhansali should be tried for treason for distorting history. Gupta, who is the General Secretary of the Uttar Bharatiya Morcha, BJP, said something "disgusting" is being done in the pursuit of earning money and for boosting one's career.

"The whole country, not just the Rajput community, is standing against it. He needs to be severely punished by being tried for treason for his attempt to distort history, so that in future any filmmaker is wary of these kind of projects," he said.

