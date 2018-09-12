हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Right activists house arrests

Supreme Court extends house arrest of five right activists

The court was told that the intervention application may be treated as the writ petition.  

Supreme Court extends house arrest of five right activists
File photo

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday extended the house arrest of five right activists arrested for their alleged links with the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist).

Extending its interim order putting them under house arrest, a bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice A.M. Khanwilkar and Justice D.Y. Chandrachud directed the hearing of the matter on September 17. 

The court was informed that the wife of Surinder Gadling, one of the activists arrested earlier had filed an intervention application on their behalf challenging their arrests.

The court was told that the intervention application may be treated as the writ petition.

The Supreme Court is hearing a plea by historian Romila Thapar and activist Maja Daurwala challenging the arrests of the activists.

Maharashtra Police arrested Sudha Bhardwaj, Varavara Rao, Gautam Navlakha, Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira from different cities. 
 

Tags:
Right activists house arrestsCommunist Party of IndiaMaoist

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close