'Sushma madame ki salary kitni hai?' Her husband Swaraj Kaushal gave an epic reply

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has been lauded time and again for her replies to netizens who often sought her help on microblogging site Twitter, but this time her husband and former governor of Mizoram left everyone in splits.

A few days back, a twitter user named as 'Name cannot be blank’ quizzed him about the salary of his wife and External Affairs Minister to which Mr Swaraj Kaushal replied cleverly and said, "Dekho - Meri umar aur Madam ki tankhah nahin poochho. These are bad manners."

Take a look at their conversation here:

Sir sushma madame ki tankhwah kitni h — Name cannot be blank (@unj02209519) July 9, 2017

Dekho - Meri umar aur Madam ki tankhah nahin poochho. These are bad manners. https://t.co/p7wcxI622l — Governor Swaraj (@governorswaraj) July 9, 2017

He did not stop here. He further added,"Arre chanda lena ho to seedha maang lo. Tankhah kyon poochhte ho."

Arre chanda lena ho to seedha maang lo. Tankhah kyon poochhte ho. https://t.co/p7wcxI622l — Governor Swaraj (@governorswaraj) July 9, 2017

However, this was not the first time Kaushal had bowled people with her witty responses. Earlier too, he had garnered limelight for his perfect answers for bizarre questions.

Take a look at a few of them:

Aji sunti ho.......! Aapne block kiya tha na, maine bhi block kr diya hai. https://t.co/4e2Hqs5aXw — Governor Swaraj (@governorswaraj) July 9, 2017