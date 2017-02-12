Sushma seeks report on three Indians' death in UAE

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Sunday sought a report from Indian consulate in Dubai regarding three Indians who reportedly suffocated to death in diesel tanks in the Gulf nation.

"@cgidubai has informed me about the unfortunate death of three Indian nationals Kishan Singh, Mohan Singh and Ujendra Singh all employees of Al-Ameer Used Oil Trading in a diesel tank in Sharjah. It appears the cause of death is suffocation," Sushma Swaraj tweeted.

"I have asked our mission to follow up investigation by the Police," she added.

Khaleej Times on Sunday reported: "Sharjah Police are investigating the death of three Indians whose bodies were found in diesel tanks in Al Saja`a area in Sharjah. After receiving an alert, Police dispatched their team, an ambulance and forensic experts."

"The bodies were removed and transferred to forensic laboratory for autopsy to determine the cause of the death," report said.

"The Police launched an investigation to rule out criminal acts behind their death," the report added.

Offering her condolences to the bereaved families, Sushma Swaraj said: "Our mission will provide them all help and assistance."