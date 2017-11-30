Sushma Swaraj arrives in Sochi for Shanghai Cooperation Organisation

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday arrived in Russia`s Sochi to represent India at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

The SCO Summit will be held on November 30 and December 1.

EAM Swaraj will have bilateral meetings with several leaders on the sidelines of the summit.

Swaraj will attend the restricted meeting of the heads of delegations on December 1, which will be followed by the preliminary sessions.

She will also attend the reception hosted by Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev on the same evening.

In June, India along with Pakistan had become a full- fledged member of the SCO.

India`s membership was strongly pushed by Russia, while Pakistan`s entry into the grouping was backed by China.

Swaraj will return back to India on December 2.Prime Minister Narendra Modi had attended the SCO summit in June in Astana, the capital city of Kazakhstan.