close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Sushma Swaraj flags off Kailash Mansarovar yatra 2017

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Sunday flagged off the first batch of pilgrims bound for the annual Kailash Mansarovar yatra for this year.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Sunday, June 11, 2017 - 15:15

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Sunday flagged off the first batch of pilgrims bound for the annual Kailash Mansarovar yatra for this year.

 Swaraj told the pilgrims to take care to not "sully" the route leading up to Kailash Mansarovar during the holy journey.

 "The reverence we have for Lord Shiva, we should have similar respect for his abode. Therefore, please do not sully the road that will lead you to Lord Shiva," she told the pilgrims at the Jawaharlal Nehru Bhawan here.

 A total of 1,430 devotees will undertake the pilgrimage in 25 batches this year. Eighteen batches, each comprising around 60 pilgrims, will visit Kailash Mansoravar through the more arduous Lipulekh Pass route, while seven batches with 50 pilgrims each will take the newly-opened Nathu La route.

 The yatra will continue for the next four months.

 The MEA had received 4,442 applications this year compared to last year's 2,600. The pilgrims were shortlisted through a computerised draw of lots.

 "In this first batch, we had selected 60 people but two of them couldn't clear their medical test and hence 58 people will go in the first batch," she said.

 Swaraj said the Indian government was making constant efforts and improvements to make the journey more convenient for the pilgrims.

 "But it is a gradual process and we are doing a bit more every year," she said.

 Swaraj, who underwent a kidney transplant in December last year, asked the pilgrims to seek blessings on her behalf as well.

 "I underwent the operation but by God's grace I could recuperate within months. Since you all are going to seek blessings of Lord Shiva, I'd request you to seek some blessings for me too as I myself haven't gone to Kailash Mansarovar, ever, and am not sure if I ever will," she said.

TAGS

Sushma SwarajKailash Mansarovar yatraLord Shiva

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

Catch stone-pelters young, show them India, help them dream...
Jammu and Kashmir

Catch stone-pelters young, show them India, help them dream...

PMO seeks details about movement of files from ministers
India

PMO seeks details about movement of files from ministers

SOG official injured in Kashmir militant attack
Jammu and Kashmir

SOG official injured in Kashmir militant attack

Iran says two warships heading to Oman
WorldAsia

Iran says two warships heading to Oman

Technology behind bitcoin may increase government productiv...
Technology

Technology behind bitcoin may increase government productiv...

CM Nitish Kumar dedicates two road bridges to people of Bihar
BiharIndia

CM Nitish Kumar dedicates two road bridges to people of Bih...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video