close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Sushma Swaraj says missing Indians in Iraq probably in jail in Badush

Sushma Swaraj added that the Iraqi Foreign Minister would be visiting India on July 24 and will provide further information. 

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Sunday, July 16, 2017 - 15:54
Sushma Swaraj says missing Indians in Iraq probably in jail in Badush

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, along with Minister of State (MoS) for Ministry of External Aaffairs (MEA) MJ Akbar and MoS MEA Gen. (Retd.) V.K. Singh, met families of 39 Indians who are missing in Iraq since 2014.

She said that the fighting is still going on in West Mosul and Indian authorities have been informed that the missing Indians were last located in a prison in Badush, so as soon as the area is cleared, further developments would be reported

"I have already met them several times, but this time the situation was different as Iraqi Prime Minister recently announced that Mosul has been liberated from the ISIS. The very same day I asked V.K. Singh ji to go to Erbil and personally oversee where are the missing Indians and how can they be rescued," Swaraj told reporters.

"Sources there told V.K. Singh ji that the missing Indians are most probably in a jail in Badush where the fighting is still going on," she added.

The minister assured, "Once fighting stops in Badush and the area is cleared, we can probably find out about the whereabouts of the missing nationals."

Swaraj added that the Iraqi Foreign Minister would be visiting India on July 24 and will provide further information. 

TAGS

Sushma SwarajMoSMJ AkbarMosulBadushISISIraqMissing Indians

From Zee News

Science

New low-cost smart glove can translate sign language

Kulbhushan Jadhav&#039;s ​clemency appeal to be decided on merit, says Pakistan Army
India

Kulbhushan Jadhav's ​clemency appeal to be decided on...

PM Narendra Modi condoles Amarnath pilgrim deaths in bus crash
India

PM Narendra Modi condoles Amarnath pilgrim deaths in bus cr...

WorldAsia

Israel reopens sensitive holy site closed after attack

WorldAsia

China rescues 49 tourists stranded on island by typhoon

Science

Ravens can plan ahead like humans: Study

Delhi

Delhi HC rejects MP Minister's plea to vote in Preside...

Neil Armstrong moon bag on sale for up to $4 million
Space

Neil Armstrong moon bag on sale for up to $4 million

Odisha

Odisha seeks army, IAF help in flooded areas

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Amarnath: Kashmir’s moment of truth

The conspiracy of silence

Armed ascetics, yoga and the British Raj

Integrated waste management is crucial to Delhi’s survival

Vacations are for teaching illiterate adults