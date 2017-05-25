Sushma Swaraj thanks Pakistani establishment for helping Uzma Ahmad to return to India

Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Thursday thanked Pakistani establishment and the judiciary for helping Uzma Ahmad to return to India on humanitarian grounds.

"Uzma is here also because of cooperation of Pakistan's foreign and home ministries. I thank lawyer Shahnawaz Noon who fought her case like a father," the EAM said, as per ANI.

The family of the Indian woman had claimed that she was forced by a Pakistani man to marry him at gunpoint.

Uzma, who is in her early 20s and belongs to New Delhi, is believed to have met and fallen in love with Tahir Ali in Malaysia.

She told the Islamabad High Court that Ali forced her into marrying him in Pakistan on May 3, when she was visiting that country.

She petitioned the court on May 12, requesting it to allow her to return home urgently as her daughter from her first marriage in India suffered from thalassaemia - a blood disorder characterised by abnormal haemoglobin production.

The court ordered Ali to return her immigration papers which she said had been taken away from her. Ali submitted the documents, enabling her to leave Pakistan.

Uzma reached India this morning, crossing the Wagah Border near Amritsar from Pakistan, after being allowed to return home by the Islamabad High Court.

She was accompanied by Indian Mission officials.

On Uzma's return, Swaraj had welcomed her back home, calling her "India's daughter".

Uzma - Welcome home India's daughter. I am sorry for all that you have gone through. — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) May 25, 2017

Recalling her stay, Uzma said, "It's easy to go to Pakistan but tough to return. Pakistan is a 'well of death'. Even those who go there after arrange marriage are crying."

"Want to thank Sushma madam, High Commission officials. I am an orphan, first time, I realised my life is so valuable," she added.

On the other hand, Uzma's brother Wasim Ahmad, told reporters, "We did not expect that she would back this soon," as per PTI.

He added that the family had to do little for her return.

"We did not have to do any running around. We got a call from EAM that Uzma had contacted the Indian Mission in Islamabad and her return to the country was being facilitated," Ahmad said, expressing the family's gratitude to the Indian government.

(With Agency inputs)