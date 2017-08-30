close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Sushma Swaraj to travel to Sri Lanka on August 31 for Indian Ocean Conference

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will travel to Colombo tomorrow to attend two-day Indian Ocean Conference, the Ministry said here on Thursday.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, August 30, 2017 - 23:27

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will travel to Colombo tomorrow to attend two-day Indian Ocean Conference, the Ministry said here on Thursday.

During the visit, Swaraj will be calling on the President of Sri Lanka, Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, a statement from the External Affairs Ministry said.

"She will also have a separate meeting with the Sri Lankan Foreign Minister," it said.

The two-day conference is being jointly organised by the India Foundation, the S Rajaratnam School of International Studies (RSIS), Singapore, and the National Institute of Fundamental Studies (NIFS), Colombo, the Ministry said.

Swaraj will address the inaugural session of the conference.

"The theme of this year's conference is 'Peace, Progress and Prosperity' and will involve participants from more than 35 countries. The first edition of the Indian Ocean Conference was held in Singapore in September 2016," it said.

There will be ministerial representation from Bangladesh, Japan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Mauritius and Vietnam and the conference will also be attended by senior officials from the USA, Australia, India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Germany, Kenya, South Korea and Afghanistan among others, India Foundation had said in a statement.

TAGS

Sushma SwarajSri LankaIndian Ocean ConferenceRanil Wickremesinghe

From Zee News

Rajiv Mehrishi scotches rumours of becoming next J&amp;K Governor
India

Rajiv Mehrishi scotches rumours of becoming next J&K Go...

Moto G5 Plus gets flat Rs 2000 price cut
Mobiles

Moto G5 Plus gets flat Rs 2000 price cut

British PM says China should increase pressure on North Korea
World

British PM says China should increase pressure on North Kor...

WorldAsia

EU, India agrees to enhance counter-terror cooperation

Yogi Adityanath, two deputies to fight Legislative Council by-polls
Uttar Pradesh

Yogi Adityanath, two deputies to fight Legislative Council...

Harvey makes 2nd landfall near Louisiana-Texas border; 30 dead
AmericasWorld

Harvey makes 2nd landfall near Louisiana-Texas border; 30 d...

PM Modi meets Union Ministers, top officials of UP, Bihar
India

PM Modi meets Union Ministers, top officials of UP, Bihar

IndiaEducation

On agenda of JNUSU candidates: Seat cuts, missing student N...

Dera issue: Life returning to normal in Haryana and Punjab
HaryanaPunjab

Dera issue: Life returning to normal in Haryana and Punjab

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

When no means NO! Marital rape is a rape. Period

DNA Edit: A kashmiri start-up

DNA Edit: Water rises, cities fall

Capitalism isn’t for farmers

Access to safe abortion should be made every woman’s right