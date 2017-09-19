Suspected ISI agent arrested for threatening woman colonel

A suspected agent of Pakistan's ISI has been arrested by the special cell of Delhi Police. The arrested suspect has been identified as Mohammad Pervez.

According to sources, the suspect was arrested on September 13 for allegedly threatening a woman colonel, who filed a complaint with the police.

Reports said that the suspect had threatened to share morphed photographs of the colonel on social media.

The suspect reportedly blackmailed the colonel in a bid to extract confidential information related to defence. The police is now on the lookout for three more suspects.

According to reports, the colonel mentioned two mobile phone numbers and Facebook ID of one Ikta Sharma in her complaint.

The anti-terror unit of Delhi Police is currently looking into the case.