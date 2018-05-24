Suspected ISI agent, who worked at Indian diplomat's house in Pakistan, arrested

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Thursday arrested a suspected ISI agent from Pithoragarh in a joint operation with local police and the Jammu and Kashmir military intelligence unit. "The accused Ramesh worked as a cook at the house of Indian diplomat in Pakistan and bugged his house with help of ISI to get information," an official said.

Additional Director General (Law and Order) Anand Kumar and ATS IG Aseem Arun said in a press conference that the suspected agent had come to India after staying in Pakistan for two years.

Ramesh had gone to Islamabad in 2015 for household work with an officer in the Indian embassy. He returned to India in 2017. He reportedly got the job at the diplomat's house in Pakistan through his brother who is in the Indian Army.

He had been given a mobile and three SIM. A Pakistani chip had also been found from his possession.

He had come in contact with ISI in Pakistan after which he had become an agent and had started passing on information to them. The officers said that Ramesh was under a debt of about Rs 8 to 9 lakh from banks and from money lenders.

Ramesh has confessed to his role in anti-national activities, a top police official said. He has reportedly accepted that he was paid 1,300 dollars and he has paid back most of the money he owed. Police said that it is likely that he got more money too.

Police have denied any proof of involvement of any officer from the embassy in any spying incident.