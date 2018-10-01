हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir

Suspended policeman arrested for thefts at 11 ATMs in J&K

Khan, a resident of Hyhama, was booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA), he said.

Suspended policeman arrested for thefts at 11 ATMs in J&amp;K
Representational Image

Srinagar: A suspended policeman was arrested in connection with thefts at 11 ATMs in Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Sunday.

During the investigation of a case, registered under sections 420 and 320 of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC), it was found that Ajaz Ahmad Khan was involved in as many as 11 ATM theft cases in the state, a police spokesman said. 

Khan, a resident of Hyhama, was booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA), he said.

He is a police constable and at present under suspension, the spokesman said.

He said after an in-depth investigation and analysis of CCTV footage, the culprit was arrested and charged under the PSA.

The PSA warrant was issued by the district magistrate of Srinagar and Khan was shifted to Kot Bhalwal Jail in Jammu, the spokesman said.

Tags:
Jammu and KashmirATMs theftJ&KAjaz Ahmad Khan

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close