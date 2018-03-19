Suspicious object spotted in Sangam Express, bomb squad halts train in Hapur

New Delhi: Police on Monday received a tip-off about a suspicious object seen in one of the toilets in Sangam Express. Security personnel, bomb squad and dog squad reached Hapur Railway Station immediately after and vacated the train to carry out a detailed search operation. The train was bound for Allahabad from Meerut.

The object - a torch with wires attached to it - was spotted in one of the toilets prompting officials of North Railway to reach Hapur station. Senior officers of the police department too reached the station and passengers were quickly checked and escorted to safety. The area around the train - platform 1 and 2 - was cordoned off and a systematic search operation for the object was launched. Officials are still trying to ascertain the nature of the object and say they are taking no chances.

(This is a developing story. Details will be added as and when available)