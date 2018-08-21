हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi

SUV driven by 20-year-old fashion designer crushes woman to death at Connaught Place

A 50-year-old woman was crushed to death under a speeding SUV in Connaught Place area of the national capital on Sunday. The SUV was reportedly being driven by Shreya Agarwal, a 20-year-old fashion designer.

SUV driven by 20-year-old fashion designer crushes woman to death at Connaught Place

A 50-year-old woman was crushed to death under a speeding SUV in Connaught Place area of the national capital on Sunday. The SUV was reportedly being driven by Shreya Agarwal, a 20-year-old fashion designer.

According to news agency ANI, the fashion designer was driving her SUV on the wrong side of the road when the incident took place. The victim was rushed to Ram Manohar Lohia hospital but was declared brought dead by the doctors.

Following the accident, Shreya Agarwal made attempts to flee the spot but was arrested by Delhi Police personnel. She was, however, later released on bail.

Reports said that Shreya Agarwal is a graduate from the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Mumbai. A report in The Hindustan Times quoted police officials as saying that she was not under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

