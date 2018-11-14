हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi accident

SUV hits multiple vehicles in Delhi's Paschim Vihar, 1 dead and several injured

The SUV hit multiple vehicles before coming to a halt. 

SUV hits multiple vehicles in Delhi&#039;s Paschim Vihar, 1 dead and several injured
The mangled remains of the Toyota Fortuner SUV which collided with a number of vehicles in Delhi's Pashchim Vihar. (ANI)

New Delhi: A driver of an SUV lost control of his vehicle and smashed a cycle, a scooty, a motorcycle, a rickshaw and a minibus - killing a 16-year-old girl and injuring many - in Meera Bagh area of Paschim Vihar on Wednesday.

According to news agency ANI, the SUV hit multiple vehicles before coming to a halt. Apart from the girl - a pedestrian - who died in the accident, at least eight people - including the driver of the SUV - have received serious injuries and were rushed to the hospital.

Initial reports are not clear about whether the driver of the SUV was under the influence or if it was his mistake which led to the unfortunate incident. Local cops and traffic officials have launched an investigation and are looking for possible CCTV footage from around the accident area to ascertain what led to it.

PTI adds:

Police identified the driver as Kamal Kumar, a professor retired from Hansraj College of the Delhi University. He would be questioned after he recuperates and also cops said they will also ask for his medical test to ascertain whether he was drunk at the time of the accident.

Tags:
Delhi accidentDelhi TrafficDelhi Traffic PoliceDelhi Police

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close