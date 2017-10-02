close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Swachh Bharat Mission: Government to confer Swachhata awards today

The Modi government will on Monday confer awards on those who contributed towards the Clean India objective in urban areas on the third anniversary of the launch of the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban).

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, October 2, 2017 - 07:06
Swachh Bharat Mission: Government to confer Swachhata awards today

New Delhi: The Modi government will on Monday confer awards on those who contributed towards the Clean India objective in urban areas on the third anniversary of the launch of the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban).

The felicitation will be given under seven categories for their significant contribution towards furthering the Clean India objective in urban areas, said a Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry statement.

Among the winners is a Delhi-based Facebook citizen group -- 'My Delhi Keep It Clean' -- which is being awarded for promoting efforts to clean public places.

The ministry will also felicitate 20 individuals and agencies in seven categories for significant contribution towards furthering the Clean India objective in urban areas, a government release said.

Fertiliser Cooperative KRIBHCO will be conferred the Swacchata Award for marketing of compost made from municipal solid waste.

Richmond Park, located in Gurugram's DLF Phase-IV, has been chosen for the award for exemplary decentralized waste management initiative through waste segregation at source, in the RWAs category.

The Ministry said that the Resident Welfare Association (RWA) Federation of Mysuru has shown the way in zero-waste effluent management system. Roseland Housing Society, Pune also gets the award for waste segregation initiative.

Kasturba Gandhi Balika Awasiya Vidyalaya, Ambikar will receive the award in the schools and colleges category while Swacch Ambikapur Sahakari Samiti has been chosen in self-help group category for women empowerment and livelihood generation by converting garbage into wealth.

Pemayangste Monastery in Sikkim will be felicitated in the category of religious institutions for being a Zero-waste institution.

‘No Food Waste' initiative of Coimbatore has been selected in the Innovative Practices category for end-to-end cycle to manage and reduce food waste.

TAGS

Swachh Bharat AbhiyanSwachh Bharat MissionSwacchata AwardMy Delhi Keep It CleanKRIBHCOPemayangste Monastery

From Zee News

Delhi

Delhi Metro fare hike: Public should not suffer due to conf...

Dussehra-Muharram communal clashes in UP, Bihar, Jharkhand leaves over 12 injured
BiharUttar PradeshIndia

Communal clashes in UP, Bihar, Jharkhand leaves over 12 inj...

Trial begins over assassination of North Korea leader`s half-brother
WorldAsia

Trial begins over assassination of North Korea leader`s hal...

AmericasWorld

Trump defends Puerto Rico effort, but his tweets draw new c...

&#039;Time to designate Pakistan, Qatar, Turkey sponsors of terrorism&#039;
WorldAsia

'Time to designate Pakistan, Qatar, Turkey sponsors of...

PM Narendra Modi pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri
India

PM Narendra Modi pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahad...

Afganistan&#039;s Kam Air to launch direct flight to Delhi from Monday
DelhiWorld

Afganistan's Kam Air to launch direct flight to Delhi...

North EastArunachal Pradesh

Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 hits Arunachal Pradesh's D...

Tamil Nadu

Probe into fake placement agencies will be conducted: Tamil...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Should I kill myself, or have a cup of coffee? Top 10 quotes that will make you crave a cuppa

Retired Assam soldier asked to prove citizenship

International Day for Older Persons: Love for the silver aged

World Vegetarian Day: When green runs red

Old relationship, new start-ups