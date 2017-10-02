Swachh Bharat Mission: Government to confer Swachhata awards today

New Delhi: The Modi government will on Monday confer awards on those who contributed towards the Clean India objective in urban areas on the third anniversary of the launch of the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban).

The felicitation will be given under seven categories for their significant contribution towards furthering the Clean India objective in urban areas, said a Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry statement.

Among the winners is a Delhi-based Facebook citizen group -- 'My Delhi Keep It Clean' -- which is being awarded for promoting efforts to clean public places.

The ministry will also felicitate 20 individuals and agencies in seven categories for significant contribution towards furthering the Clean India objective in urban areas, a government release said.

Fertiliser Cooperative KRIBHCO will be conferred the Swacchata Award for marketing of compost made from municipal solid waste.

Richmond Park, located in Gurugram's DLF Phase-IV, has been chosen for the award for exemplary decentralized waste management initiative through waste segregation at source, in the RWAs category.

The Ministry said that the Resident Welfare Association (RWA) Federation of Mysuru has shown the way in zero-waste effluent management system. Roseland Housing Society, Pune also gets the award for waste segregation initiative.

Kasturba Gandhi Balika Awasiya Vidyalaya, Ambikar will receive the award in the schools and colleges category while Swacch Ambikapur Sahakari Samiti has been chosen in self-help group category for women empowerment and livelihood generation by converting garbage into wealth.

Pemayangste Monastery in Sikkim will be felicitated in the category of religious institutions for being a Zero-waste institution.

‘No Food Waste' initiative of Coimbatore has been selected in the Innovative Practices category for end-to-end cycle to manage and reduce food waste.