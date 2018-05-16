हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Swachh Survekshan 2018: Indore is India's cleanest city, followed by Bhopal and Chandigarh

Jharkhand has been adjudged the best-performing state in the survey followed by Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh in the government's cleanliness survey.

Pic courtesy: Twitter/@HardeepSPuri

New Delhi: Indore has emerged as the cleanest city in India, followed by Bhopal and Chandigarh in the government's cleanliness survey, Swachh Survekshan 2018. The survey, organised by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), under the aegis of the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban), aims to estimate levels of cleanliness across cities in the country.

Indore was the cleanest city in 2017 as well, but that survey was conducted only for around 430 cities. This time it was conducted for around 4,200 cities. The announcement was made by the MoS for Housing Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday. "I've lived in some of the cleanest cities in the world during my long stay abroad and I must tell you that the cleanliness levels in Indore and Bhopal give them a run for their money," he said.

Responding to the minister, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted: 

On the other hand, Jharkhand has been adjudged the best-performing state in the survey, followed by Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh. Compared to the previous surveys, this year's exercise allocated substantial weight to the feedback from citizens based on their daily experience. "79% of the respondents from 4,203 cities and town have reported a definite improvement in cleanliness. I would prefer to call these results as ‘citizens verdict’ on sanitation in urban areas given the scale and eagerness of citizens’ participation," Puri said.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis also shared his happiness on Twitter:

Some of the other cities in the list are - Ghaziabad is 'fastest mover' city (population 10 lakh), Nagpur is the best city in 'innovation and best practices' (population 10 lakh), Navi Mumbai is the best city in 'solid waste management', Bhiwandi is 'fastest mover' city (population 3-10 lakh), Aligarh is the best city in 'innovation and best practices' (population 3-10 lakh), Mangalore is the best city in 'solid waste management' (population 3-10), New Delhi Municipal Council is the cleanest city (population 1-3 lakh), Greater Mumbai is cleanest state capital/UT, Bhusawal is 'fastest mover' city (population 1-3 lakh) and Kota is the best city in 'citizens feedback' (population 10 lakh), among others.

The names of the worst performing cities would be announced on the day the awards would be presented, Puri said.

