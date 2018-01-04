'Swachh Survekshan', world's biggest cleanliness survey, to be conducted from today

New Delhi: A nation-wide cleanliness survey, which was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently, will be conducted from Thursday to evaluate achievements in the cleanliness level in urban areas.

According to reports, the survey will be conducted between January 4 to March 10, 2018.

Projected as world's biggest survey, 'Swachh Survekshan', will be conducted in more than 4,000 cities and in a population of more than 40 crores.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on December 31 announced that a nation-wide cleanliness survey would be conducted in the country from January 4, 2018.

''A cleanliness survey will be conducted from January 4 to March 10, 2018, to evaluate achievements in the cleanliness level in our urban areas," the Prime Minister said this while addressing the nation in the 39th edition of his monthly radio-address 'Mann Ki Baat'.

Remembering Mahatma Gandhi, the Prime Minister reminded the nation that on October 2, 2014, the countrymen pledged to fulfill the dream of the Father of the Nation of a 'Clean India' by his 150th birth anniversary (in 2019).

Pitching on "Swachh Bharat", the Prime Minister urged the youth of the nation to come forward and contribute to the scheduled survey so that their cities do not lack behind in survey rankings.

Detailing on the survey, he informed that the assessment of the cities in the survey would be done by keeping some points as the parameter like the management undertaken to curb open defecation, transportation facilities to collect garbage, scientific ways of processing the waste and others.

(With Agency inputs)