Swiss couple assault: India is very safe for tourists, defends Alphons

New Delhi: Following the attack on a Swiss couple in Agra, Union Tourism Minister KJ Alphons defended India saying that the country is a very safe destination for tourists.

Speaking to news agency ANI, the Tourism Minister on Friday said, "Shooting incidents happen regularly in USA and terror attacks in Europe, do we call those countries unsafe to travel?"

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Thursday sought a detailed report from the Uttar Pradesh government and sent her officials to visit the couple at the hospital.

She took to Twitter saying, "I have just seen this. I have asked for a report from the state government. My officers will reach them (the couple) in the hospital."

Meanwhile, five including three minors were arrested in connection with the assault.

The couple hailing from Switzerland's Lausanne was chased and badly thrashed by a group of youth in Fatehpur Sikri.

Identified as Quentin Jeremy Clerc and Marie Droxz, the duo had arrived in India on September 30. They reached Agra on Saturday and following a visit to the Taj Mahal, reached Fatehpur Sikri, a day later, i.e. on Sunday.

The Swiss embassy in New Delhi confirmed the October 22 attack and said it was providing them consular services.

The Embassy also reached out to the couple which was attacked a day after a trip to the Taj Mahal. "In the framework of consular protection services, the Embassy is providing support to them. For reasons of privacy and data protection, the Embassy cannot communicate any further information in this regard."

The attack had left the couple battered and bruised. From Agra, the couple was later shifted to the Apollo Hospital in Delhi for treatment.

Expressing a deep concern, Alphons earlier had written to the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath saying, "You would kindly appreciate that such incidents negatively impact our image and are detrimental to our efforts in promoting India as a tourism destination,"

He said a "fast and speedy response in identifying and ensuring speedy action including conviction of the guilty would be reassuring" and would send a "good message of our efforts to prevent recurrence of such incidents".

Both 24, Clerc and Droxz were walking alongside the train track in Fatehpur Sikri when they were approached by some miscreants who allegedly passed lewd comments on them.

As per the couple, the gang of youth approached Clerc and Droz, and demanded selfies with the woman. When Clerc asked to be left alone, some of youth in the gang started beating them with sticks while one of them threw stones at him. The group also attacked Marie, when she interveneved, after which she raised an alarm.