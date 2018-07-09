हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Taj Mahal

Taj Mahal one of the 7 wonders, people may offer prayers at other mosques: SC

The top court said that the historic Taj Mahal is one of the seven wonders of the world so people should offer prayers at other mosques.

File photo

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea challenging Agra authority's order that debarred outsiders from offering prayers on Fridays at the mosque in Taj Mahal complex.

