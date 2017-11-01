Take a look! Congress shares photos of Aikido 'Black belt' Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Days after the Twitter handler of Rahul Gandhi mentioned that his pet dog 'Pidi' had been tweeting from his official handle, photos of Congress lad performing martial art Aikido have splashed all over the social media.

On Tuesday, the Twitter handle of Congress shared some photos of the party vice-president performing Aikido during a session that went viral within minutes of sharing.

The Gandhi scion had recently made it public about his love for sports and that he is a black belt in Japanese martial art Aikido.

He also stated that he takes out an hour every day to indulge in sports, however, due to his tight schedule, was not able to engage in it for the past few months.

"I do exercise, run and swim, and I am a black belt in Aikido, but I don't speak about it publicly. Sports is very important to me and I spend at least an hour doing sports," Rahul said while speaking at the annual meet of the PHD Chamber of Commerce.

During the event held in the national capital, Rahul and boxer Vijender Singh had an interesting conversation on the topic. When Vijender requested to post videos of sports for promotion, the Congress leader promised he would do that.