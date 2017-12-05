Talking of 'jumla' & GST, Rahul Gandhi asks 7th question - will BJP serve only the rich?

NEW DELHI: In his series of questions to the Prime Minister, Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday questioned if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led government at the Centre is only going to serve the rich.

"Rising prices has made life difficult. Is this government only going to serve the rich, (Jumlo ki bewfaai maar gayi, notebandi ki lutai maar gayi, GST saari kamai maar gayi, baki kuch bacha to mahengai maar gayi. Badhte daamo se jeena dushwar, bas ameero ki hogi bhajpa sarkar)," he tweeted.

22 सालों का हिसाब#गुजरात_मांगे_जवाब प्रधानमंत्रीजी-7वाँ सवाल: जुमलों की बेवफाई मार गई

नोटबंदी की लुटाई मार गई

GST सारी कमाई मार गई

बाकी कुछ बचा तो -

महंगाई मार गई बढ़ते दामों से जीना दुश्वार

बस अमीरों की होगी भाजपा सरकार? pic.twitter.com/FMg4Pm4z2s — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) December 5, 2017

In his sixth question on Monday, Rahul had brought Modi in the dock over the seventh pay commission and its implementation. “Saatve vetan aayog mein Rs 18, 000 maasik hone ke bawajood fixed aur contract pagaar Rs 5,500 aur Rs 10, 000 kyun? (Despite 7th pay commission recommendations suggesting Rs 18,000 per month as minimum pay, why is the pay for fixed and contract workers at Rs 5,500 and Rs 10,000?)” he wrote on Twitter.

He had also tweeted a video of an elderly lady speaking about the poor pay scale of teachers.