Talwars on Rs 40 per day in jail - Here's how

Noida: Rajesh and Nupur Talwar - once famous as the dentist couple of Noida, lived at sector 25's Jalvayu Vihar here. However, such was the irony of fate that in 2008 were convicted and sentenced to a life term by the CBI court for the murder of their daughter - Aarushi and domestic help Hemraj.

In 2013, the dentist couple were sent to Ghaziabad's Dasna jail where they were assigned new roles by the jail authorities.

While Rajesh was allotted the job of assisting prison's medical team, his wife Nupur donned the hat of a teacher.

Rajesh treats dental patients in the jail and earns Rs 40 a day. This comes to about Rs 1,200 a month. His wife Nupur too is paid Rs 40 a day for teaching women and children.

As per jail authorities, the dentist couple is also given remuneration for their job.

The duo begins working from 10 am to 5 pm every day except for Sundays.

On May 16, 2008, the Talwars' only child, 13-year-old Aarushi, was found with her throat slit in her bedroom at the family apartment in Noida. Their domestic help Hemraj was declared the suspect until his corpse was found on the rooftop next morning.

The case aroused major public interest as a whodunit story and received massive media coverage.

In 2013, a CBI court convicted and sentenced them to a life term in the 'double murder case'.