Tamil Nadu government employee kills his entire family of 4, commits suicide

In a shocking incident, a government employee killed his entire family of four people before committing suicide in Coimbatore district of Tamil Nadu, news agency ANI reported late on Saturday night.

The man, who was working as a school teacher, poisoned his wife, two children and his mother to death. He later committed suicide by hanging at his residence in Karumathampatti town of Coimbatore district.

According to the suicide note, recovered from the site, he wrote that he was depressed and killed his family as he didn't want to leave them behind alone.

A probe has been initiated in the matter.